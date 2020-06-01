China’s Foreign Ministry: Will have firm countermeasures on US actions

China’s Foreign Ministry is out with a statement on Monday, noting that Beijing will have firm countermeasures on US actions.

Reiterates that the US should 'correct its mistakes'.

Urges the US to stop 'going down the wrong path'.

Repeats that China will resolutely defend its own security, development interests.

US WHO withdrawal, reveals pursuit of power politics and unilateralism.

US action interferes with internal affairs, undermines bilateral relations.

US purposely oppressing Chinese firms for no good reason.

Firmly opposes the actions by the US.

Reaffirms that no foreign country has any right to interfere in HK.