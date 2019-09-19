China’s Foreign Ministry hopes for 'objective' probe on Saudi attacks

China’s Foreign Ministry came out with a statement on Thursday, citing that it hopes for an “objective” investigation into attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, per Reuters.

This comes after Saudi said that Saturday’s attacks on its oil facilities were “unquestionably sponsored” by Tehran.

Key Quotes:

“We hope the incident can get a comprehensive, objective and public investigation.”

“We once again call on relevant parties to avoid taking actions that lead to an increase in regional tensions, and to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.”

It’s worth noting that Saudi Arabia is China’s top oil exporter.

Meanwhile, both crude benchmarks are up almost 0.50% in Europe, with WTI well above the 55 mark. Brent regained the 64 handle.