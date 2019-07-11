China’s FinMin Liu: China’s economic growth to maintain at 6-6.5%

Reuters reports the following comments from Chinese Finance Ministry Liu Kun delivered at an Italy-China financial dialogue in Milan.

The Chinese government has the confidence that its annual economic growth can remain within the 6-6.5% range.

The act of protectionism - which is the shielding of a country’s domestic industries from foreign competition by taxing imports - could meanwhile harm global growth.

To deal with protectionism, Beijing will continue to promote the importance of having organizations that bring countries together in openness and inclusiveness, such as the World Trade Organization and the Group of 20 summit.