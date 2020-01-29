China's factory activity to stall in January as coronavirus adds to risks - Reuters poll

According to the median forecasts of 29 economists, surveyed by Reuters, China’s manufacturing sector is likely to see a pause in expansion this month amid the China coronavirus outbreak.

Key Findings:

The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for January is expected to fall to a neutral 50.0 from 50.2 in December. The 50-mark separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis.

The timing of the long Lunar New Year holiday, which began on Jan. 25 this year, had already been expected to dampen factory activity to some extent after a stronger-than-expected showing in December.

The data is expected to be released on Friday.