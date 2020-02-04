China’s economy faces a host of challenges in the Year of the Rat - NAB

Analysts at National Bank of Australia noted that China enters the Year of the Rat having recorded its weakest rate of growth in almost three decades in 2019.
Key quotes
- Some of this reflected the gradual slowing trend as China’s economy matures, however it has also faced some external pressures as well.
- While the recently signed “Phase One” trade deal with the United States provides a more positive outlook than was the case in mid-2019, China’s economy will continue to face some significant challenges – including the coronavirus, the still uncertain global trade environment, high consumer price inflation, rising corporate defaults and growing demographic constraints.
- We expect the slowing trend in economic growth to continue in 2020. However, we are currently reviewing our growth forecast due to the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD: Mildly positive aorund 0.6500 after mixed New Zealand employment data
NZD/USD remains mildly positive near 0.6500 after New Zealand’s key employment data release during the early Wednesday morning in Asia. Speech from RBA’s Lowe, China Caixin PMI and the US data will be in the spotlight.
AUD/USD: Positive near four-day high, eyes on speech from RBA’s Lowe
AUD/USD holds onto recovery gains to 0.6738 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. On Tuesday’s, the RBA’s surprise hawkish halt helped the Aussie pair to register noticeable swing from the multi-week low.
USD/JPY: Greenback recovers strongly vs. yen
USD/JPY had a strong boost to the upside rebounding from multi-week lows. The bulls seem to be back in control and the spot might attempt to overcome the 109.66 resistance to reach 110.00 and 110.34 on the way up.
Gold remains under pressure near two-week low amid broad risk recovery
Gold prices stay on the back foot while taking rounds to $1,553 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal witnessed heavy declines the previous day as markets turn cautiously optimistic following welcome data from the key economies.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.