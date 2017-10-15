China's CPI m/m a tad firmer in September, beats estimates

China's Consumer Price Index (MoM) (September) came in at 0.5% vs 0.4% exp and 0.4% last, while Consumer Price Index (YoY) (September) was 1.6% vs 1.6% exp and 1.8% last.

Meanwhile, China’s Producer Price Index (YoY) (September) arrived at 6.9% vs 6.3% exp and 6.3% last.

Better Chinese price pressures data appear to have limited impact on the Aussie, with the spot meandering near session lows at 0.7869.