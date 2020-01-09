Reuters is out with the confirmation from the Chinese Commerce Ministry, as it officially announces on Thursday that the country’s Vice Premier Liu He will go to Washington to sign Phase One trade deal on January 13th-15th.

Both sides remain in close communication on particular arrangements on signing, the Ministry said.

With the risk-on sentiment extending into Europe, gold prices extend losses below $1550 while USD/JPY holds the higher ground near 109.25 region. The Aussie consolidates its recovery below 0.6880. The trade-positive comments will only add to the upbeat market mood.