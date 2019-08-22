China’s CommerceMin: China will have to retaliate if US persists on current course

China’s Commerce Ministry is out with the latest statement on the US-China trade spat, with the key headlines noted below, courtesy Reuters.

Hopes US stops wrong tariff actions, finds a solution to problems through dialogue.

China will have to retaliate if US persists on the current course.

Despite delayed tariffs from US any new tariff measures will lead to escalation.

Trade war is bad for both China and US, it will have recessionary impact on world economy.

Normal for China and US to have conflicts given enormous bilateral trade volume.

Key is to resolve problems in mutually beneficial, respectable manner.

Asked about trade dispute with US, declines to comment on specifics about possible retaliatory measures.

China in process of internal procedures on unreliable entities list, will publish it soon.

Impact from US tariffs overall manageable, China fully confident to handle all challenges.

Hopes US will show sincerity and actual actions.

China, US trade teams have been keeping in touch.