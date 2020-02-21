China’s CommerceMin: Accelerating plans for further measures to support firms and economy

A spokesman from China Commerce Ministry said on Friday that the government is accelerating plans for further measures to support firms and the economy.

Further comments:

January - February trade hurt by work delay, lockdown, holiday. Hit on Q1 trade is large but bearable. 2020 trade expected to be in a reasonable range.

With risk-off at full steam in Asia amid rising coronavirus fears, the AUD/USD pair hit a fresh 11-year low below 0.6600 while the Kiwi is on its way to breach the 0.6300 level. The yen is recovering ground, as USD/JPY extends the drop below 112.00.

The S&P 500 futures are down 0.45% with the Asian equities reporting moderate losses.