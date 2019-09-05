China’s Commerce Ministry: Will strive to achieve real progress during Oct trade talks

Fresh comments are crossing the wires from the Chinese Commerce Ministry, as it sounds optimistic on the US-China October trade talks.

Key Quotes:

Will strive to achieve real progress during October trade talks. Reiterates that they firmly oppose escalation in the trade war. Not much other information currently about October trade talks.

The above comments fail to provide another lift to the risk-on market profile, with USD/JPY retracing below 106.50 levels as the US equity futures and Treasury yields pare early gains.

During early Asia, Chinese Commerce Ministry announced that China and US will hold trade talks in early October in Washington, which was later confirmed by the US Trade Representative Lighthizer’s office. The headlines triggered a fresh risk-on wave across Asia on the revival of trade deal hopes.