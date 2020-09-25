In a statement released on Friday, China’s Commerce Ministry said that they will conduct an anti-dumping investigation on imports of some chloride products from the US, starting September 25.

The probe is at the request of domestic producers and would normally last for a year, but it could be extended to March 25, 2022, the Commerce Ministry added.

Earlier this month, the Ministry launched an anti-subsidy probe on certain glycol ethers imports from the US, effective from September 14.

Beijing, however, maintains that these investigations have nothing to do with the US-Sino trade deal.

Market reaction

AUD/USD is trying hard to extend the recovery from two-month lows of 0.7016, with the US dollar stalling its recent bullish momentum.

At the press time, the aussie trades 0.07% higher at daily highs of 0.7062.