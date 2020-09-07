China’s Aug Trade Balance (CNY): Surplus beats with CNY416.59 billion as exports jump

China's Trade Balance for August, in Yuan terms, came in at CNY416.59 billion versus CNY196.21 billion expected and CNY442.23 billion last.

August exports came in at +11.6% vs.+2.1% expected and +10.4% last while imports arrived at -0.5% vs. -0.7% expected and +1.6% prior.

As far as the data on the USD terms is concerned, the headline Trade Balance grew past-$50.5B forecast to $58.9B. Details suggest that the Exports rose 9.5% versus 7.1% prior whereas Imports eased to -2.1% against +0.1% expected and -1.4% prior.

Additional points

China Jan-Aug exports to the United States in yuan terms down 0.5%.

China Jan-Aug imports the United States in yuan terms +0.2%.

China Jan-Aug trade surplus with the United States 1.32 trln yuan.

AUD/USD reaction

The Chinese exports and surplus big beat failed to impress the AUD bulls, as the AUD/USD pair kept its range below 0.73. At the press time, the aussie adds 0.08% to trade at 0.7283.