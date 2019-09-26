China's 7-day repo rate hits two-month low

China's 7-day repo rate has dropped to the lowest level in over two months, according to MNI analyst Anthony Barton.
The drop in the repo rate comes ahead of the weeklong holiday in China set to begin from Oct. 1.
China's repo rate drop contradicts the situation in the US, where the Fed is being forced to intervene to stem the rise in repo rates. For instance, the Fed on Wednesday sold $75 billion in market repurchase agreement or repos to bring interest rates within its intended range of 1.75% to 2%. The central bank began intervening in the money markets last week.
Going purely by the action in the interest rate markets, the path of least resistance for the USD/CNY is to the higher side. The pair is currently flat-lined around 7.1248.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Eyes 1.09 after weakest daily close since May 2017
The path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the downside. The currency pair closed at 1.0942 on Wednesday, its weakest daily close in over two years. The pair has set a new lower low.
GBP/USD: 1.2380/85 can question pullback from 21-DMA
Despite bouncing off 21-day simple moving average (DMA), GBP/USD is well below near-term key resistance as it takes rounds to 1.2360 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
USD/JPY: Bears take over amid resurgent USD supply
USD/JPY has run into supply and is down around -0.15% in Tokyo, reaching as low as 107.60. The Dollar was strong overnight but has come under some pressure in Asia on looming US political woes.
Gold: Bulls leaning on 1500 psychological support
We have been seeing failures at critical upside levels but the 1500 psychological support is so far holding up. Should this give out, then bears will target a 50% mean reversion of the early July swing lows to recent highs around 1470.
Currency market implication amid trade war and impeachment headlines
At times the price action in FX events, like yesterday impeachment push might make one wonder whether the FX market cares about anything anymore.