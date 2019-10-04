China will not interfere in the internal affairs of the US – Global Times

According to the latest story carried by the Global Times, China will not interfere in the internal affairs of the US.

Key Quotes:

“US President Trump and Democrats are engaged in a fierce political fight over Trump's soliciting other nations to investigate Joe Biden.

"China will not interfere in the internal affairs of the US, and we trust that the American people will be able to sort out their own problems," China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.”

The risk tone remains tepid in Asia amid looming US recession risks and growing US political tensions while pre-US NFP caution helps keep the US dollar pressured across the board. Therefore, the China proxies, the Antipodeans, are seen benefiting the most from the dollar weakness.