China wants to reach a deal, but will always reject US bullying deal – Global Times

The Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, tweeted on Sunday, responding to the US President Trump’s latest tweet, with the key comments found below.
“China wants to reach a deal, but will always reject US bullying deal. As long as Washington doesn't change the approach of forcing a deal on China through maximum pressure, sorry, there will never be a deal no matter how long you are US President.”
The US President Trump took to Twitter late-Saturday, “China wants to make a deal so badly. Thousands of companies are leaving because of the Tariffs, they must stem the flow. At the same time China may be hoping for a Democrat to win so they could continue the great ripoff of America, & the theft of hundreds of Billions of $’s!”
The latest verbal spat from Trump and Hu is only likely to intensify the US-China trade war tensions, with the safe-haven Yen likely to retain last week’s bullish momentum that could see USD/JPY heading back towards the 105 handle, as the risk-sentiment could sour.
