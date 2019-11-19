China-US may still have a long way to go to end the tradewar – Global Times

With risk-off creeping back amid fresh doubts over the preliminary trade truce, “China & the US may still have a long way to go to end the tradewar,” Global Times tweeted out.

The Chinese news outlet further said: “During an entrepreneurship roundtable in Beijing, the two sides had apparent disagreements on the nature of trade relationship, with the US insisting that it hasn't had enough benefits.”

These headlines are only going to temper the market mood further, with USD/JPY back in the red near 108.60 while S&P 500 futures pare back gains. The Hong Kong civil unrest also remains a drag on the sentiment.