Hong Kong university standoff extends, passenger trains temporarily suspended

Amid ongoing Hong Kong unrest, as the University stand-off extends into a third day on Tuesday, the Global Times is out with the latest update, citing that some passenger trains between mainland china and Hong Kong temporarily suspended on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Chinese state news agency, Xinhua, reported that a new police chief was appointed in Hong Kong. About 200 protesters still remain trapped in the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus, raising fears of bloody clashes.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told police she hopes campus standoff can be solved peacefully. She also told the police to handle protesters leaving campus in a humane way.

Hong Kong’s social unrest has disrupted the city for more than five months, with no resolution in sight in the near-term.

Despite the civil unrest, the Chinese stocks are trading in the green alongside Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, as the Chinese stimulus hopes continue to play out amid renewed US-China trade pessimism. USD/JPY’s latest leg up seems to have fizzled, as it holds the lower ground near 108.60 amid neutral S&P 500 futures.