China urges US to stop pushing Hong Kong-related bill

China urged the US on Wednesday to stop pushing a Hong-Kong related bill and refrain from using political issues to interfere in China's internal affairs.

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed bipartisan legislation in support of human rights in Hong Kong, moving the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 a step closer to becoming law.

The political tensions between the US and China may bode well for the anti-risk assets like Gold and Japanese Yen.