China Trade balance, exports & imports beat expectations in CNY terms

China's trade balance for January, in Yuan terms, came in at 354.5 billion CNY vs 307.25 expected and 275.40bn last. Exports came at 15.9% y/y vs 5.2% expected and 0.6% last, while imports were +25.5% y/y vs 15.2% expected and 10.8% last.

The release in USD terms will hit the wires within the next hour approximately. Aussie dollar and other risk assets are likely to cheer the strong performance of the exports and imports.