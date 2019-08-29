China to cut interest rates from September - Reuters

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will start cutting rates from next month, but the borrowing costs are expected to come down only gradually, according to a Reuters report.
The Sino-US trade tensions and the resulting economic slowdown warrants a drop in interest rates. The central bank, however, will refrain from aggressive easing as that could fuel a further build-up in debt and squeeze banks’ profit margins, heightening risks to the financial sector.
Also, will not push lenders too hard to lower rates at first, as banks need time to get used to the market-oriented loan pricing system, analysts said.
Ting Lu, China economist at Nomura expects the PBOC to cut its one-year marginal lending facility (MLF) rate by around 10 basis points next month.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100 and near fresh weekly lows
The absence of a new catalyst keeps speculative interest in cautious mode, with the greenback having a slight advantage against its European rival in a risk-averse environment.
GBP/USD: 1.2150 support-confluence can challenge bearish MACD
With its sustained trading under a downward-sloping trend-line since July 18, coupled with bearish MACD signal, GBP/USD takes the rounds to 1.2218 on early Thursday.
USD/JPY stuck in a tight range, bound by higher equities
USD/JPY rose from 105.70 to just above 106 overnight and is currently to trading down -0.16% and in a range between 105.93 and 106.12 as markets continue to consolidate following a surprise rally in stocks on Wall Street.
Gold and silver ratio has dropped over 10.4% as silver plays catch up
Spot gold prices have petered out in the US session and have been capped at $1,546.90, a touch below the start of the week's highs for 2019 at $1,555.33.
US second quarter GDP 1st revision preview: Consumers are sufficient for 2%
Second quarter annualized GDP is expected to drop to 2.0% from the initial release of 2.1%. First quarter GDP was 3.1%. Consumer spending remains healthy. Business investment and sentiment low, dragged down by the China trade dispute.