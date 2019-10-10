China to ask US to end sanctions on its biggest shipping company - Bloomberg

Citing source familiar with talks, Bloomberg on Thursday reported that China was planning to ask the United States (US) to end sanctions on its biggest shipping company, the China Cosco Shipping Corp, as part of a trade agreement in today's negotiations.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield seems to be reacting negatively to these headlines and erasing its daily losses. As of writing, the yield was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.585%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures is down 0.28% on the day to suggest that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to start the day in the negative territory.