China State Think Tank: Hong Kong issue is definitely a negative factor in trade talks

According to Zhang Yansheng, the principal researcher of the state-affiliated think tank China Centre for International Economic Exchanges, the Hong Kong issue is definitely a negative factor in the US-China trade talks.

Additional Quotes:

Still likely for phase one trade deal with the US to be reached this year if there is 'no disturbance'.

Global financial crisis is not far off if China and the US keep fighting.

The market mood remains cautious amid dozens of US-China trade and political headlines, although the recent comments by the Chinese Vice Premier Liu He did offer some temporary support to the USD/JPY bulls. Meanwhile, the Wall Street futures and Treasury yields continue to trade with moderate losses.