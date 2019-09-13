China State Council: Will exclude some agricultural products including soybeans and pork from additional tariffs on US goods

Xinhua reports fresh comments from China’s State Council on the latest tariffs’ exemptions on the US imports, with the key headlines found below.

China to make adjustments to additional tariffs on US goods. China to add new US farm products to tariff exemption. Will exclude some agricultural products including soybeans and pork from additional tariffs on US goods. China supports companies to buy US soybean, pork.

On the above headlines, the risk sentiment seems to have got a fresh boost, sending USD/JPY back on the 108 handle while Treasury yields are turning north.