China said to target Australian exports of wine, seafood, oatmeal, fruit and dairy – Bloomberg

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that China is considering targeting Australian exports of wine, seafood, oatmeal, fruit and dairy should the tensions escalate further between the two countries.

Key quotes

Chinese officials have compiled a list of potential goods to target by implementing stricter quality checks, anti-dumping probes or tariffs, or even resorting to state media usage in order to encourage consumer boycotts against Australian products.

A final decision has not been made and any additional measures will depend on how Australia addresses China's objections for the time being.

Market reaction

The AUD/USD pair is little affected by the above headlines, as it challenges highs near 0.6550 amid improved market mood on vaccine hopes.