China said to target Australian exports of wine, seafood, oatmeal, fruit and dairy – Bloomberg

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that China is considering targeting Australian exports of wine, seafood, oatmeal, fruit and dairy should the tensions escalate further between the two countries.
Key quotes
Chinese officials have compiled a list of potential goods to target by implementing stricter quality checks, anti-dumping probes or tariffs, or even resorting to state media usage in order to encourage consumer boycotts against Australian products.
A final decision has not been made and any additional measures will depend on how Australia addresses China's objections for the time being.
Market reaction
The AUD/USD pair is little affected by the above headlines, as it challenges highs near 0.6550 amid improved market mood on vaccine hopes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends gains amid risk-on mood, job figures
GBP/USD is extending its gains above 1.22 amid an upbeat market mood, driven mostly by hopes for a vaccine and support from the Fed. Jobless claims leaped by 856.5K in April, worse than expected. The UK is planning to lower tariffs.
EUR/USD edges lower amid US-Sino tensions, ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD has been edging lower amid growing Sino-American tensions, consolidating gains related by hopes for an EU fund and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment and Fed Chair Powell's testimony are eyed.
Forex Today: Vaccine hope, EU fund fuel rally, down the dollar amid US-Sino tensions ahead of Powell
The market mood remains upbeat after a risk rally on Monday, driven by hopes of a vaccine, a Franco-German fund plan, a bounce in Chinese oil usage, and the Fed's commitment to supporting the economy.
Gold: Extends recovery from 100-HMA, $1,750 back in focus
Gold pierces $1,740 during the pullback moves from $1,727.74. The bullion currently aims to challenge immediate horizontal resistance around $1,752 ahead of targeting the recent top, also the highest since late-2012, around $1,765.40.
Powell & Mnuchin in Congress: Praising programs and promising more
Together the Fed and Washington have poured more than 6 T USD into the US economy in spending, grants, loans, rate cuts and bond purchases in an effort to blunt the impact of the pandemic closure of large parts of the US economy.