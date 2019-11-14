China removes restrictions on US poultry meat imports

China's customs on Thursday announced that they will be removing restrictions on the import of poultry meat from the United States, effective immediately, as reported by Reuters.

However, the fact that this decision had already been announced by Beijing following the latest face-to-face trade talks with US officials allowed markets to ignore it. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down around 2% on a daily basis and major European equity indexes were posting modest daily losses.