TD Securities analysts suggest that China’s September hard data round is likely to echo the PMI survey data, with improvements likely in fixed assets growth, industrial production and retail sales.

Key Quotes

“Some opening of the credit taps and the impact of targeted easing measures, will likely help to fuel the improvement, albeit from historically low levels. GDP is likely to have softened in Q3 however, given weakness in high frequency data in the previous two months. We expect a 6.0% y/y increase in Q3 GDP.”