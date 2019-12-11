China Pig News: 2% herd growth may still leave tight supply after African swine fever epidemic

- China reported an increase of 2% in the national hed of pigs.
- Prices remain elevated after leaping by 110%.
- Supply remains tight after the African swine fever epidemic.
The number of pigs in the world's second-largest economy has risen by 2% in November – providing some hope that pork supplies will meet demand ahead of China's new year in early 2020. Analysts say that markets will be tight despite the announcement from China's agricultural authorities.
The increase comes after Beijing reported a devastating yearly drop of 41% in the pig headcount in October – around 175 million pigs. The African swine fever epidemic has had a severe impact on hogs and sent their prices up by 110% in November.
The increase had a considerable amount on overall inflation, according to the latest Consumer Price Index figures. CPI leaped to 4.5% year over year in November while producer prices dropped by 1.4%.
Chinese pig prices and the epidemic
Authorities are trying to push prices to lower ground also by releasing frozen pork from commercial warehouses and state reserves. Alongside rising herd numbers and potentially lower consumption due to elevated prices, the Chinese pig market may find its balance.
Nevertheless, African swine fever, like many other diseases, does not have borders and may affect other crises. Monique Eliot, Director General of the World Organization for Animal Health, has warned of a severe crisis spreading to Korea, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, and others.
The epidemic broke out in August 2018 and has since killed hundreds of millions of pigs. Outbreaks have spread around the world and went as far as reaching Northern Ireland. The African swine fever virus – which has no vaccine yet – can survive even in frozen meat.
Pig prices may now begin a decline, but that may take time with a substantial fall unlikely before the spring.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.3150 amid a tighter election poll
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150, consolidating its losses after YouGov's MRP poll showed a tighter Conservative majority ahead of the UK elections on Thursday. Trade headlines, US CPI, and the Fed decision are also awaited.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid trade uncertainty, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about the planned US tariffs on China looms and tension is mounting ahead of US inflation and the all-important Fed decision.
Federal Reserve Preview: Watching for the Projection Materials
No expectation for a change in the fed funds target rate. US economy has strengthened since the October FOMC. Market interest will be on the Fed’s rate and GDP estimates for 2020 and 2021.
Gold sidelined near $1465 level, FOMC awaited
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1463-66 region through the early European session on Wednesday.
USD/JPY: Yen strong amid prevalent fears
US November inflation foreseen at healthy levels, Fed’s meeting later in the day. A cautious stance prevails amid uncertainty surrounding global trade. USD/JPY hovering around its weekly opening, risk skewed to the downside.