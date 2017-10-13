China: Overall trade balance fell sharply to $28.5 bln in September - BBH

China: Overall trade balance fell sharply to $28.5 bln in September - BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at BBH point out that China reported its September trade figures and the overall trade balance fell sharply to $28.5 bln from almost $42 in August.
Key Quotes
“Both exports and imports rose. Exports rose 8.1% year-over-year, which was less than expected, though an improvement from the 5.6% in the year through August. Imports rose 18.7%, accelerating from the 13.5% pace in August. In addition to the increase in trade, a couple of details stand out. China's bilateral trade surplus with the US rose to a new record ($28.1 bln), while China's exports to North Korea fell. Arguably more important than the slower exports, China's imports from North Korea fell nearly 38% from a year ago.”
