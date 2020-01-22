China National Health Commission’s Li: 440 confirmed cases as of end-Jan 21 in 13 provinces

China's National Health Commission Vice Minister Li is on the wires now, via Reuters, speaking at the press briefing about the coronavirus outbreak.

Have invited WHO, Hong Kong, Taiwan officials to Wuhan.

Live animals including poultry are not allowed for entry in Wuhan.

440 confirmed cases as of end-Jan 21 in 13 provinces.

There are 9 deaths from virus, all in Hubei.

Will have a daily report system across China on virus.

Wuhan city will establish daily communication system.

Encourage the people if Wuhan not gather in groups.

Will adopt strict monitoring for those with fever.

We will step up international cooperation.

We will take initiative to step up cooperation with who, other countries and authorities.

There has been effective work on tracking the source of the virus.

Authorities suggest Wuhan residents remain in the city.