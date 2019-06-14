China May data mixed: Retail Sales rise 8.6%, Industrial Output arrives at 5.0%

China’s May retail sales YoY, the number arrived at +8.6% vs. +8.1% expected and +7.2% last, with industrial output YoY at +5.0% and +5.5% expected and +5.4% last.

Meanwhile, urban fixed asset investment YoY stood at +5.6% vs. +6.1% expected and +6.1% last.

The mixed data had little impact on the Australian Dollar, leaving the AUD/USD pair near 3-week lows of 0.6892, with AUD/JPY testing lows near 74.65.