According to Westpac analysts, China is shifting its focus further on to supporting growth via a combination of policies, preparing for a no-trade-deal scenario.
Key Quotes
“FX adjustment alone is not enough given high tariff rates. A number of fiscal and monetary policies have been put forward to support growth.”
“The PBoC reformed the formation mechanism for its Loan Prime Rate (LPR), the rate which banks make reference to when they grant loans to customers. LPR quotations are now made with reference to open market operation rates – mainly the 1- year Medium-Term Lending Facility (MLF) rate. The first LPR based on this new mechanism came in at 4.25%, representing a timid 6bp cut from the long-lend 4.31%.”
“Going forward, if the PBoC adjusts OMO rates – in particular the MLF rate – the transmission will be more effective. This may precisely increase the incentive for the PBoC to adjust the MLF rates.”
“The PBoC is likely to maintain an easing bias. We expect a potential 5-10bp cut in the 1-year MLF rate; we have also pencilled in a 50bp RRR cut each in Q3 and Q4. We note that by shifting liquidity provisions from being via one facility to another (for example from MLF to a lower RRR) can effectively cut funding costs as well.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.1100 after German GDP, amid trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100 after losing ground on Monday as the US and China expressed calm on trade talks following a turbulent Friday. Today, markets are marginally less optimistic.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2250 as UK opposition agrees path to block no-deal
GBP/USD is rising above 1.2250. Opposition leaders have agreed to work together via legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit. PM Johnson reiterated his stance the UK must leave by October 31.
USD/JPY: uncertainty underpins the JPY
Japanese July Corporate Service Price Index came in at 0.5%. US-China trade war to keep escalating and hurting the market’s sentiment. USD/JPY at risk to retest yearly lows on a break below 105.60, the immediate support.
Gold steadily climbs back above $1530 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and touched a fresh intraday high level of $1535 in the last hour. US-China trade uncertainty continues to benefit traditional safe-haven assets.
US Conference Board Consumer Sentiment Preview: Jobs, jobs, jobs
Consumer confidence forecast to decline but remain buoyant in August. Labor market strength continues to support consumer optimism. Trade conflicts and tariffs have yet to damage consumer sentiment.