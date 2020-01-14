China Customs Vice Minister Zou: China's trade growth will remain steady in 2020

Following the Chinese Trade Balance data (CNY terms) released last minutes, China Customs Vice Minister Zou said that China's trade growth will remain steady in 2020.

Further Comments:

Trade growth still faces a complex external environment in 2020.

World economic growth slowing, more uncertain factors exist.

Positive US-China trade sentiment boosted companies' confidence in Dec.

Chinese agri imports from the US at 14.1 bln yuan in Dec.

China's imports from the US have rebounded in Nov and Dec

China's soybean, pork imports from the US significantly rebounded in Dec.

China-US phase 1 deal will boost Chinese imports from the US but won't affect China's imports from other countries.