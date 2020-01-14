AUD/USD: No takers for Aussie despite big beat on China trade data

  • AUD/USD continues to report losses despite upbeat China data. 
  • China's imports and exports rose sharply in December, beating expectations by a big margin. 

AUD/USD is finding little love even though China's December trade data bettered estimates by a big margin, indicating the world's second-largest economy might have bottomed out. 

The data released soon before press time showed China's exports in yuan terms jumped 9% year-on-year in December, beating the estimate of a 2.8% rise by a big margin and up from the preceding month's 1.3% growth. 

The sharp rise in exports is a telltale sign of improving global demand conditions. 

Meanwhile, imports surged by 17.7% contrary to an expected drop of 1.4%, signaling a strengthening of domestic demand. 

So far, however, the upbeat data has failed to move the needle on the Aussie dollar, a proxy for China, leaving the AUD/USD pair at session lows near 0.6890. 

The currency, however, may recover some losses, if the details of the report (yet to be released) show China's surplus with the US dropped sharply in December. 

The US and China are set to sign the phase one trade deal on Wednesday. 

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6889
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 0.6905
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6925
Daily SMA50 0.6869
Daily SMA100 0.6835
Daily SMA200 0.6892
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6921
Previous Daily Low 0.6894
Previous Weekly High 0.6959
Previous Weekly Low 0.6848
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6911
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6904
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6892
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6879
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6865
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.692
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6934
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6947

 

 

AUD/USD on the offers sub-0.69 post-China's exports surge

AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6900, as the sentiment around the Aussie dollar remains unperturbed by a big beat on the Chinese Exports and Imports data (CNY) for December. Markets continue to weigh in the negative impact of the Australian bushfire crisis. 

USD/JPY takes on 110 handle for first time since May

USD/JPY has just taken on the 110 handle and printed a fresh high within the longer-term bull recovery at 110.12. Bulls can target 110.50s for confluence resistance target. Overnight, Yen extended its Asian session gains to a high of 109.94.

US Consumer Price Index December Preview: The inflation sideshow

US Consumer Price Index December Preview: The inflation sideshow

The consumer price index (CPI) is predicted to rise 0.3% in December as it did in prior month. Annual inflation is expected to rise 2.3% in December after a 2.1% gain in November.

Gold slips to 11-day low as risk assets draw bids

Gold slips to 11-day low as risk assets draw bids

Gold slips to 11-day low as risk assets draw bids. Gold's price pullback continues amid risk-on action in the financial markets. Risk assets are drawing bids on continued easing of US-China tensions. 

GBP/USD: Below 1.30, eyes head-and-shoulders support

GBP/USD: Below 1.30, eyes head-and-shoulders support

GBP/USD ran into offers on Monday as expected and fell below 1.30, validating the sign of buyer exhaustion on the weekly chart. The pair now looks set to test the head-and-shoulders neckline support at 1.2960.

