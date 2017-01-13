China Customs: Trump may add to greater trade protectionist measures, which limit growth of China's exports

By Dhwani Mehta

More comments flowing in from China Custom’s spokesman, via Reuters, as he now speaks on the impact of Trump’s presidency on the Chinese foreign trade.

Key Headlines:

New US president may add to greater trade protectionist measures, which limit growth of China's exports

China's economy can handle increased challenges to foreign trade

Challenges China faces in foreign trade are not short-term

China strongly opposes trade protectionism

To closely watch Trump's trade policy