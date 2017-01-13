China Customs: Trump may add to greater trade protectionist measures, which limit growth of China's exports

China Customs: Trump may add to greater trade protectionist measures, which limit growth of China's exportsBy Dhwani Mehta
More comments flowing in from China Custom’s spokesman, via Reuters, as he now speaks on the impact of Trump’s presidency on the Chinese foreign trade.
Key Headlines:
New US president may add to greater trade protectionist measures, which limit growth of China's exports
China's economy can handle increased challenges to foreign trade
Challenges China faces in foreign trade are not short-term
China strongly opposes trade protectionism
To closely watch Trump's trade policy