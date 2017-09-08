China CPI data leaves policymakers room to maneuver - RTRS

Reuters out with further details on the Chinese inflation data released earlier today, citing:

Prices for key raw materials up slightly on expectations of deeper capacity cuts going into the winter months of heavy pollution

China's economy has posted solid growth this year as commodity prices recovered, helping boost the industrial sector, while mild consumer price gains have left policymakers room to maneuver should growth falter.

China has set its inflation target at 3 percent and economic growth of around 6.5 this year, which suggests policy makers still have room to tighten controls to rein in financial risks from years of debt-fueled stimulus.