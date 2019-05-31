China CommMin: China to set up 'unreliable entities' list to combat foreign firms that cut supplies to China

The Chinese state media is out with the latest comments from the Commerce Ministry Spokesman, as he says that China is said to set up 'unreliable entities' list to combat foreign firms that cut supplies to China.

The spokesman added that the government will disclose details regarding the list in the near future.

“Hopes Canada understands consequences of siding with the US”, he added.

The above headlines add to the ongoing US-China war escalation and further fuel the risk-off tone across the financial markets, with the US 10-year Treasury yields tumbling nearly 3%, US equity futures down over 1% and oil sliding 2.50%.