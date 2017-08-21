Chicago Fed: National activity Index points to growth near historical trend in July

Chicago Fed: National activity Index points to growth near historical trend in JulyBy Eren Sengezer
"The Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) moved down to –0.01 in July from +0.16 in June," the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said on Monday.
Key quotes:
- Three of the four broad categories of indicators that make up the index decreased from June
- Three of the four categories made negative contributions to the index in July
- The contribution from production-related indicators to the CFNAI decreased to –0.02 in July from +0.03 in June
- Employment-related indicators contributed +0.09 to the CFNAI in July, down from +0.13 in June
- Nonfarm payroll employment increased by 209,000 in July after rising by 231,000 in June
- The contribution of the personal consumption and housing category to the CFNAI edged up to –0.06 in July from –0.07 in June
