CHF: Swiss franc to underperform ahead of Oct ECB - ING

CHF: Swiss franc to underperform ahead of Oct ECB - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
EUR/CHF has held onto its gains despite the Catalan crisis and will also be digesting the outcome of the Austrian elections over the weekend, notes the research team at ING.
Key Quotes
“We remain constructive on EUR/CHF but are a little surprised that CHF sight deposits (Mon) haven't fallen more quickly - suggesting investors are retaining CHF longs.”
“Local events see September trade data on Thursday. Net trade had detracted from GDP in 2Q17; any softer data would reinforce the view that Swiss growth underperforms the Eurozone - and that the SNB will normalise policy later than ECB.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.