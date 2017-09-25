CHF: Merkel fallout - ING

CHF: Merkel fallout - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at ING explain that the poor performance of the centre parties at the weekend German elections has seen EUR/CHF correct lower.
Key Quotes
“What that may mean for Italian elections in 1Q18 remains to be seen, but the rise of the AFD in Germany warns that the prospect of greater European integration suffers a setback.”
“Local events next see the Swiss business confidence index on Friday. A pickup is expected. Yet Swiss growth has been sluggish this year (eg SNB revising down 2017 GDP forecast to 1% from 1.5%) and we doubt any modest uptick in sentiment can help the CHF much.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.