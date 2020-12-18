Celsius Holdings, Inc (CELH stock) price continues to rise as we begin to see a path to the end of COVID-19

- NASDAQ:CELH added 0.48% on Thursday as the NASDAQ continued its rise to all-time highs.
- The stock continues to defy naysayers as it outperforms analyst expectations.
- Aluminium can shortage in 2021 could be the only thing that can slow Celsius down.
NASDAQ:CELH has re-energized investor interest in the energy drink sector that has long been forgotten despite Monster Energy (NASDAQ:MNST) being one of the most successful stocks since its inception in 2003. Well now in 2020, Celsius is reclaiming the energy drink lead as the stock is already a ten-bagger over the past nine months. In March, shares dipped as low as $4 but at the end of Thursday’s trading session, the stock was being traded at $39.88, just below its all-time high price of $40.82.
Despite how hot Celsius has been this year, the company may actually have been hindered by COVID-19, so its actual performance may have been even more impressive. The pandemic has slowed supply lines and overall grocery shopping for people, as well as either closing or severely limiting access to gyms and fitness centers, two of Celsius’ largest clientele. Another group of consumers who have not been consuming as many energy drinks are college students as many have been forced to attend school virtually, rather than enjoying life on campus. If all of these groups can have their lives return to normalcy at some points in 2021, we could see Celsius truly reach its potential.
Another factor that even Celsius CEO John Fiendly pointed out is the pending can shortage that looms in 2021. It may sound humorous but even giant companies like Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) and Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP) are having to plan ahead. While it may not seem like an urgent issue, it does have repercussions in terms of factory infrastructure and materials if Celsius has to bottle using glass bottles or PET bottles instead.
