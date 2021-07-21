- NYSE:CCIV trades up nearly 1.5% in the first 30 minutes of Wednesdays session.
- CCIV is reminding its shareholders to vote yes for the merger with Lucid Motors.
- Tesla announces it is moving closer towards production of its Tesla Semis.
Update: CCIV stock continues its push higher on Wednesday with the stock trading up to $24.64 in arly trading. The shares have now retraced to the short term moving averages with the 9 and 21-day sitting close to each other at just under $25. This is the first resistance to test.
NYSE:CCIV finally saw the breakout that investors were waiting for as the excitement builds ahead of the long awaited SPAC merger with Lucid Motors. Shares jumped 9.37% during Tuesday’s market rebound to close the trading session at $24.28. The stock momentarily recaptured the key 200-day moving average level, but was quickly rejected at the 50-day moving average and ended the day beneath both. The broader electric vehicle sector rallied as well on Tuesday as industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) gained 2.21% and Nio (NYSE:NIO) surged 1.94% during the session.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
All that remains now aside from the merger with Lucid Motors is the shareholder vote for approval of the merger, which takes place on Thursday. CCIV is ensuring that its shareholders are well aware of the date and circumstances and have reminded its investors to vote. There is no foreseeable reason why the merger wouldn’t be approved by shareholders, as Lucid’s public debut has been one of the most anticipated events for the past few months. When the vote does pass, Lucid will list on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol LCID.
CCIV stock news
You can’t really bring up Lucid Motors without bringing up its rival Tesla. After Tesla announced earlier in the week that it would be launching a subscription service for its FSD platform it followed that up with the report that its long awaited Tesla Semi is finally nearing production. The Semis will come in two models with a 300 mile and a 500 mile range respectively. Companies already on the waitlist for the semis include PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), with WalMart (NYSE:WMT) reportedly interested as well.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.18 as the dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD has bounced off the fresh three-month low of 1.1751 and trades closer to 1.1780 as the US dollar takes a breather from gains. Covid concerns and speculation ahead of Thursday's ECB decision weighed on the euro earlier.
GBP/USD recovers amid an improving market mood
GBP/USD is trading above 1.36, benefiting from a better market mood. Earlier, the pound struggled with a fresh EU-UK clash over the Northern Irish protocol and high levels of covid cases.
XAU/USD’s downside remains exposed towards $1790
Gold price targets levels sub-$1800 as USD remains in a win-win situation. US Senate vote on infrastructure bill eyed amid lack of relevant economic news.
Four reasons why Cardano could soon experience 60% sell-off
Cardano price is setting up a top reversal head-and-shoulders pattern on a daily time frame. A breakout from this technical formation might result in a 60% sell-off. On-chain metrics show that ADA bulls are hanging by a thread.
Gamestop (GME): Three reasons to buy GME
Monday was a pretty good day for the original meme stock – GameStop. What was a pretty bad day for markets saw GME shares buck the trend with a gain of 2.6% to close up at $173.49. Any stock that closes up when the S&P was down 1.6% deserves a closer look.