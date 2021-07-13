CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV shifts higher as anticipation builds

Yet another EV SPAC merger has been announced as automaker Polestar is merging with Gores Guggenheim Inc (NASDAQ:GGPI) . Polestar is an electric vehicle maker that is backed by both Volvo and its Chinese owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co, which manufactures the Geely brand of electric vehicles. Early estimates have the merger potentially valued at over $25 billion which would be higher than the valuation of Lucid Motors.

CCIV shareholders may just be overly excited about the sudden conference call that Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson has scheduled ahead of the shareholder vote on July 22nd . Rumors are swirling around the internet that Rawlinson may have a massive announcement to unveil that will really ramp up the excitement over CCIV and Lucid’s merger, which could give the stock a nice pop when it starts trading on the NASDAQ exchange. Nothing has been confirmed by Lucid as of yet, but anticipation is at an all-time high ahead of Tuesday’s call.

NYSE:CCIV continued its momentum from Friday’s session as the SPAC stock kicked off an exciting week with a nice gain. Shares of CCIV added 5.09% on Monday to close the first trading session of the week at $26.85 . The move came alongside a bounce back for the broader electric vehicle sector as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) surged by 4.38% after sending out software updates to drivers which includes the first round of FSD abilities. Shares of Chinese EV companies also gained as Nio (NYSE:NIO) added 1.78% and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) jumped by 3.11%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.