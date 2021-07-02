CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV pulls back as EV sector tumbles

Last week, Lucid Motors opened its latest studip in the Meatpacking district of Manhattan, New York . It is the first studio for the company in the Northeastern region of the United States , and is the eighth studio Lucid has opened during the past year. Inside visitors can see and touch a Lucid Air sedan, as well as experience driving one through virtual reality technology. Lucid is expected to open 12 more studios during 2021.

Even though Chinese EV giants Nio (NYSE:NIO) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) both reported record delivery numbers in June, both stocks tumbled during Thursday’s session . The concern is most likely due to both companies barely meeting full-year delivery forecasts, while further logistical issues could arise with the ongoing global chip shortage. The EV sector now awaits the second quarter delivery numbers from industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which are anticipated to top 200,000. The numbers show just how far Lucid has to go to be considered a competitor, as its 2021 deliveries are capped at just over 500, even though reservations have hit 10,000.

NYSE:CCIV continued its recent trend of following up a big green day with a small red day, as the anticipation builds for the Lucid Motors merger as we begin July. On Thursday, CCIV fell by 3.82% to close the session at $27.72 . The dip was most likely due to broader EV sector sentiment rather than any specific company news from Lucid. The stock pulled back from its near 10% gain on Wednesday, and recorded a higher than average daily trading volume to start the month.

