CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV pulls back as EV sector tumbles

- NYSE:CCIV fell by 3.82% as the broader EV market dropped to start the month.
- Record vehicle deliveries in China still weren't enough to turn the EV sector positive on Thursday.
- Lucid Motors provides more details about its Manhattan studio.
NYSE:CCIV continued its recent trend of following up a big green day with a small red day, as the anticipation builds for the Lucid Motors merger as we begin July. On Thursday, CCIV fell by 3.82% to close the session at $27.72. The dip was most likely due to broader EV sector sentiment rather than any specific company news from Lucid. The stock pulled back from its near 10% gain on Wednesday, and recorded a higher than average daily trading volume to start the month.
Even though Chinese EV giants Nio (NYSE:NIO) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) both reported record delivery numbers in June, both stocks tumbled during Thursday’s session. The concern is most likely due to both companies barely meeting full-year delivery forecasts, while further logistical issues could arise with the ongoing global chip shortage. The EV sector now awaits the second quarter delivery numbers from industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which are anticipated to top 200,000. The numbers show just how far Lucid has to go to be considered a competitor, as its 2021 deliveries are capped at just over 500, even though reservations have hit 10,000.
CCIV stock news
Last week, Lucid Motors opened its latest studip in the Meatpacking district of Manhattan, New York. It is the first studio for the company in the Northeastern region of the United States, and is the eighth studio Lucid has opened during the past year. Inside visitors can see and touch a Lucid Air sedan, as well as experience driving one through virtual reality technology. Lucid is expected to open 12 more studios during 2021.
