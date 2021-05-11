CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV plunges as electric vehicle sector fizzles

- NYSE:CCIV dropped by 3.32% on Monday during another bloody trading session for the broader markets.
- Lucid Motors unveils a stunning new commercial during Elon Musk’s Saturday Night Live episode.
- The electric vehicle stocks led by Tesla, were all hammered on Monday following Musk’s latest antics.
NYSE:CCIV has been one of the most anticipated SPAC IPO mergers over the last year, and yet its stock price continues to fall alongside the broader markets. Monday saw CCIV extend its losses as the shell company dropped a further 3.32% to close the trading day at $18.64. As shares continue to fall back down towards CCIV’s NAV price, the 52-week high of $64.86 seems more like a mirage and an aberration. Investors patiently wait until the merger is complete which is anticipated to still take place at some point during this current quarter.
Lucid Motors made a statement over the weekend, as the company aired an impressive new commercial of its Lucid Air sedan during the episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Elon Musk. Although the commercial did not seem to have any effect on the stock, it was a blatant challenge to industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the competition in the electric vehicle sector continues to heat up. Other automakers like Ford (NYSE:F) and Volkswagen also aired commercials during the episode.
CCIV stock news
The entire electric vehicle sector was hammered down on Monday, as growth stocks continued to get pummelled. The sell off was led by Tesla, which saw a 6.44% drop, followed by Chinese automakers Nio (NYSE:NIO) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), who saw 7.09% and 4.64% drops respectively. Iconic American automaker Ford (NYSE:F) was little changed after announcing the unveiling of its much anticipated electric Ford F-150 Lightning model on May 19th.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
