CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV gains as merger date is officially set

Even after the recent failures of SPAC automakers like Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), yet another automaker is coming public via a reverse merger. Self-driving truck company Embark is set to go public after agreeing to merge with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:NGAB), in what is believed to be a deal worth over $4.5 billion USD . So far Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global are two of the major investors in Embark ahead of its merger.

This merger date has been all but settled as July 23rd, pending a shareholder vote that will undoubtedly pass . The merger has been one of the most highly anticipated SPAC deals over the past couple of years, and Lucid is set to join an electric vehicle sector that is already overcrowded with both new and legacy automakers. Lucid is targeting the uber premium class of vehicles though, and is banking on high-end craftsmanship, performance, and exclusivity to separate itself from the competition. With just over 500 of its Lucid Air model set to hit roads in 2021, Lucid has some catching up to do in the coming years.

NYSE:CCIV is one step closer to officially being a publicly traded company, and its loyal shareholders are thrilled. On Friday, CCIV gained 1.33% to close the trading session at $25.18 , showing strength on a day where the broader markets were mostly flat and the electric vehicle sector traded lower. CCIV is still well off its over inflated all-time high price of $64.86, but should see more momentum heading into July as Lucid Motors approaches the merger date.

