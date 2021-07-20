CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV continues to slide as crucial vote looms

Speaking of Tesla, the entire electric vehicle industry is awaiting its quarterly earnings call which will take place on Monday, July 26th . Tesla has been working hard to keep its status as the industry leader, especially with companies like Lucid hot on its heels. Earlier today, Chinese EV automaker XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) announced it was slashing its sedan prices in China to put pressure on Tesla’s Model 3.

Lucid’s chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was back in the headlines over the weekend, as the news machine that is Elon Musk announced a new subscription service for its FSD technology. The subscriptions will range between $99 and $199 per month, depending on which Autopilot system is installed on the driver’s particular vehicle . The move by Tesla potentially places them as a SaaS company now, with lucrative recurring revenues moving forward, which should help a company that has historically had issues around revenue reporting.

NYSE:CCIV extended its decline once again to start the week, as the broader markets were pummeled on Monday following rising cases of the COVID-19 delta variant. Shares of CCIV dropped a further 2.59% to close the session at $22.20 . CCIV is now in a bearish downtrend ahead of its shareholder vote on Thursday, as the stock is now trading well below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. It is unclear just how much of CCIV’s price action has been due to investor trepidation ahead of the merger, or if the stock is just being dragged down alongside the broader markets where SPAC sentiment is becoming more negative by the day.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.