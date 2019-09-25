CBRT’s Uysal: Preliminary indicators show recovery in economy continues in H2

Reuters reports the latest comments from the new Turkish central bank (CBRT) Governor Uysal, with the key headlines found below.

Strong trend in exports continues. Preliminary indicators show recovery in economy continues in H2. Sees economic recovery continuing moderately. Sees improvement in current account balance through to year end. Improvement in inflation to continue. Front loaded monetary policy steps have been taken. Need to maintain cautious stance in monetary policy.

Turkish Lira picks up fresh bids on the upbeat remarks from the CBRT Governor Uysal, knocking-off USD/TRY to fresh daily lows just ahead of 5.6800. The spot is down -0.30% on the day.