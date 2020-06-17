CARV Stock Price: Carver Bancorp inc surges over 600%, here is why

- CARV Bancorp Inc is surging by over 600% and has yet to reach the 52-week high.
- Federal Reserve support is one of the potential drivers of NASDAQ: CARV.
- Interest in black-owned businesses following protests is another factor.
Carver Bancorp Inc. is benefiting from significant interest by investors. The NASDAQ traded financial firm is rising by over 600% to above $18, from a previous closing price of $2.41.
CARV stock news
The Federal Reserve is doing nearly everything to support the economy – including preventing a financial crisis – by encouraging loans and buying bonds. The Fed's recent announcement that it is getting into corporate bonds – purchasing debt directly – is boosting the sector.
Another potential upside driver is that Carver Bancorp is owned by African Americans. Businesses in minority communities were hit hard, as their customers suffered.
The unemployment rate among blacks leaped more than the average in the population. Minorities may find themselves in higher need to access PPP loans, one of the federal government´s measures to mitigate the economic fallout from coronavirus.
Small businesses will likely struggle to recover amid the crisis. While states may officially open their economies, consumers have less cash to spend – despite the special unemployment benefits. Moreover, the health issue is far from resolved and may keep shoppers away from stores.
However, recent protests against racial discrimination – following Goerge Floyd's death at the hands of the police, may encourage blacks to support businesses in their community.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
