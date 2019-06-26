Carney’s speech: Brexit uncertainty is hurting UK's short-term economic performance

More comments are flowing in from the BOE Chief Carney, this time on the Brexit issue.

Cannot have no-deal Brexit and benefit from GATT 24, need some form of agreement with the EU.

Need to have a credible intention to move to free trade agreement with the EU to benefit from GATT 24 after Brexit.

There has been a "notable increase" in market expectations of no-deal Brexit in recent months.

Business uncertainty is as high as it was before March 29 Brexit deadline.

Brexit uncertainty is hurting UK's short-term economic performance.

Housing market has been affected by Brexit deadlines.

Markets are not saying no-deal is most likely Brexit scenario.