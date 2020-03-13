Canadian PM Trudeau says he has no symptoms of coronavirus and is feeling good

In a piece of positive news, Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau said that he has no symptoms of coronavirus and is feeling good.

Further comments

Ottawa will do more to help those affected by coronavirus, "we are pulling out all the stops". The steps being taken to help Canadians "have an economic impact". Ottawa will unveil significant fiscal stimulus package in the coming days.

USD/CAD reaction

On the Canadian stimulus and PM’s well-being news, the Canadian dollar quickly bounced-off a four-year low of 1.3994 against the US dollar.

The spot now trades at 1.3931, having erased almost entire gains seen so far this Friday.